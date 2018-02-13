Menu
Another day, another Uber driver targeted in an altercation.

An Uber driver in Mission Bend was reportedly shot, robbed and carjacked of his own car.


Authorities say the driver was heading to a call shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when he was shot. His 2014 Dodge Dart was stolen in the 7800 block of Soledad Drive in Fort Bend County.

Police are unsure if the three suspects responsible for the crime knew the man, or were customers. They could still be driving the vehicle.

Surveillance video has surfaced, which may be helpful to authorities in working the crime.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, conscious and breathing.

