Arian Brock learned a tough lesson at the young age of 5 when her palomino pony, Sunshine, was found shot in the head earlier this week at her family’s Liberty County ranch, but an anonymous couple is teaching the girl that goodwill exists.





The unnamed donors are donating $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Sunshine’s killer.

The money will be added to significant funds already raised; Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward, the family is giving $1,000, and another donor gave $4,000 contingent on an arrest and conviction.

Who would do such a thing!!!?? Family needs your help !! This is Sunshine, the 2ND HORSE shot & killed on their ranch. Call Liberty Co Sheriffs!! More details on @KPRC2 at 5:30am!!! pic.twitter.com/LpuoUwEL7K — KPRC2 Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) February 20, 2018

A vet recently confirmed to the Brock family that Sunshine was shot and killed with a bow and arrow, according to Click2Houston.com.

Sadly, this is not the first time the family has suffered a loss like this; in December, another one of their horses, Sonny, was found dead on the ranch.

After Sunshine’s murder, the family says it will not be getting another horse.

