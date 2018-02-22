Menu
Arian Brock learned a tough lesson at the young age of 5 when her palomino pony, Sunshine, was found shot in the head earlier this week at her family’s Liberty County ranch, but an anonymous couple is teaching the girl that  goodwill exists.


The unnamed donors are donating $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Sunshine’s killer.

The money will be added to significant funds already raised; Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward, the family is giving $1,000, and another donor gave $4,000 contingent on an arrest and conviction.

A vet recently confirmed to the Brock family that Sunshine was shot and killed with a bow and arrow, according to Click2Houston.com.

Sadly, this is not the first time the family has suffered a loss like this; in December, another one of their horses, Sonny, was found dead on the ranch.

After Sunshine’s murder, the family says it will not be getting another horse.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
