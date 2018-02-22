He was just hanging out in his man cave in the garage of his Katy home when two men approached him late Tuesday night.





With his garage door wide-open, the men opened fire on the unsuspecting homeowner, getting off multiple shots.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. at a home near Williamschase and Elrod, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office captain.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Memorial Hermann by Lifeflight and is in critical condition.

It is currently unknown how the incident escalated, and if a robbery was involved.

