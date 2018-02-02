An officer performing a welfare check at an apartment in west Houston reportedly opened fire on an unarmed man who he said threatened a babysitter and children inside the apartment.





Authorities said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. early Friday morning at an apartment complex located in the 12500 block of Mews Circle.

The woman who lives in the apartment said she told police her ex-boyfriend threatened to go to the apartment.

Although, while out elsewhere, a 16-year-old babysitter watched her children in the home.

The mother reportedly told police her ex-boyfriend sounded drunk and angry.

When an officer arrived for the welfare check, he reportedly found the man banging on the apartment door.

The officer said he then approached and issued verbal commands to the suspect, who they say turned to show his ID in his left hand. The suspect then allegedly reached in his waistband, which is when the officer fired one shot from his weapon.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The bullet struck the door of the apartment, lodging in the upper door jam.

The officer arrested the suspect, who was found to be unarmed.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is now determining what if any charges will be filed against the suspect.

This shooting comes one day after two other officer-involved shootings in Harris County.

As RARE previously reported, one occurred in Spring, while the other occurred near the HCC West campus inside the city.