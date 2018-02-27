An employee at a San Antonio-area Whataburger called attention to a serious issue facing the franchise: table tent theft.

“Stop stealing our numbers,” tweeted @SarahSlush on Wednesday. “This is what we’ve come to.”





The tweet featured a photo showing upturned fry boxes with numbers scribbled on them, which the store was using as “emergency” table tents.

So many people swiped Whataburger order numbers that a San Antonio location had to do this. STORY ➡️ https://t.co/snAQqpUxv6 via @mySA pic.twitter.com/p1AX86nDSg — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) February 24, 2018

Though she later called her post a joke, and has since deleted it, that hasn’t stopped Whatburger fans from sending her photos of what they’ve done with their stolen Whataburger numbers:

I’ll think ab it but lmk when y’all get #1 😉 pic.twitter.com/ei3LhxM86o — Zay (@SarabiaIsaiah) February 22, 2018

Based on people’s reaction to the post, it’s no surprise Whatburger keeps coming up short on table tents.

While people have certainly gotten creative, one Whata-numbers “thief” has taken their collection to the next level:

Whenever I need a good laugh I watch this video of all of @Victorgarza23 whataburger numbers because I think it’s hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/3vum8oam7V — Carissa Ortegon (@carissaortegon) February 21, 2018

Try as they might, fans of the mighty Texas burger chain can never top the efforts of the Houston Police Department.

Putting a little extra Texas in their crime scenes, HPD officers used the popular table tents as crime scene markers until August 2017, when the department banned them.

Stealing the table tents may be a state pastime, but according to police, it’s still a crime– unless they’re the ones doing it.