22-Year-Old University of Dayton Graduate Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him After Getting Degree

This past Sunday, 22-year-old Ian Brunner was tragically killed just hours after graduating from the University of Dayton in Ohio. Brunner died when he was underneath his car, trying to repair it, and the vehicle collapsed on top of him.

An unnamed individual dialed 911 and requested help in a panic. The person reportedly told the 911 operator, “He is unresponsive. We need assistance immediately. Like fast!” The jack that was holding up Brunner’s vehicle “fell out,” causing the car to crush the young man to death.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Tragic Death of Recent College Grad

First responders pronounced Brunner dead at the scene after they found him underneath his two-door vehicle. The University of Dayton released a statement regarding the tragic incident that read, “We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ian’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community. We ask that the community keep this young man’s family, friends and loved ones in their prayers.”

Brunner was a well-respected individual with many accomplishments under his belt. He had just walked at his graduation, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Brunner was involved in several extracurricular activities in college, including the Motor Sports Club and the Mars Rover Team. Brunner is a graduate of North Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania.

Brunner’s family will hold a mass for the late college graduate on Saturday, May 13, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Brunner is survived by his parents, Jennifer Lawler and Timothy Brunner, and siblings Will and Erica. Brunner will also be missed by his grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The University of Dayton held its own memorial for Brunner, with Campus Ministry director Crystal Sullivan saying a few words about the tragic loss of the young man. Sullivan stated, “Yesterday, graduation day began in joyful celebration, marking the end of four plus years of study and the beginning of the next phase of life for our graduates. New jobs, new relationships, new adventures — causes to celebrate. Yesterday ended in a tragic accident for one graduate, Ian Brunner, marking the end of his life with us and the beginning of his life with Jesus. We ask that the community keep Ian’s family, friends and loved ones in their prayers.”

READ MORE: College Student Suffers Brain Hemorrhage During Mexico Spring Break