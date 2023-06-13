5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Videos by Rare

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Tony Awards 2023: See The Complete List of Winners

The 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place on Sunday evening to honor the excellence of Broadway. This year’s ceremony had a unique twist due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, but it still showcased the winners across 26 categories and featured captivating live musical performances.

11-Year-Old Dies After Losing Consciousness on Flight to New York

During a flight from Istanbul to New York, an 11-year-old girl tragically died after becoming unconscious in mid-air. It is assumed that the child died from an undisclosed illness, but an official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Budapest when the flight’s crew become aware of the sick girl. In a statement, the airline said, “Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest.

Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell ‘Every Brand of Beer’ Following Bud Light Controversy

After Bud Light had a nearly 25% decrease in sales and calls to boycott nationwide, Garth Brooks plans to sell it anyway. He believes that his Nashville bar and enjoying a beer should transcend such debates.

Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Birthday Message To Fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, 44, shared a heartfelt message for fiance Danny Fujikawa via Instagram. The post consisted of a series of photos featuring Fujikawa spending quality time with Hudson’s family, and being romantic with the acclaimed actress. The last slide of the post features a video of the couple being goofy together while Fujikawa seems to play a keyboard.

Rachel Bilson Thinks She May Be An ‘A–hole’ for Not Faking Orgasms: ‘It Goes Against My Whole Nature’

The actress got candid about sex on the Broad Ideas podcast. She mentioned being a bit of a ‘people pleaser” but not when it comes to doing the deed.