5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One month after coming to an agreement, Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley have settled matters regarding the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley. Keough has now become the sole trustee of the estate, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

The 34-year-old has filed documents in Los Angeles, seeking court approval for the settlement agreement reached last month, according to Entertainment Tonight.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks is facing criticism for a statement he made regarding the beer selection at his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee. During a panel discussion with Billboard, the country music icon emphasized the importance of safety and good manners at his establishment, called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. He expressed his intention to serve every brand of beer and highlighted the value of love and respect among patrons. Brooks suggested that those who don’t prioritize kindness can find other places to visit on Lower Broadway.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It took a while, but Amber Heard has finally given Johnny Depp the money she owed him as a result of that defamation trial.

Well, some of it.

Depp was awarded $5 million by the court one year ago. Heard instead paid him $1 million as part of a settlement.

Via Good Housekeeping

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Goldberg enthusiastically announced her desire to be the next host of Wheel of Fortune. This came shortly after Pat Sajak, the show’s host for 41 seasons, announced his retirement.

During a panel segment on her daily round table show, Goldberg revealed her secret ambition. It was Alyssa Farah Griffin who brought up the topic, “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he’s going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.”

Getty Images

Longoria recently had a chat with ET where she looked back on some of her most memorable career highlights. She took viewers on a journey through time, from her gig on Beverly Hills, 90210 where she earned her SAG card, to her unforgettable portrayal of Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives.

Longoria reminisces about the time when she took direction from Tori Spelling while working on the hit show 90210. She recalls it as “the biggest show on Earth.”