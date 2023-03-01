5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross have been married for nearly 40 years. Both of them are iconic and award-winning actors, known for their onscreen presence and agelessly striking features. But before they found true love in each other, Katharine Ross was married four times. Here’s all you need to know about the Hollywood couple and their romance.

Linda Kasabian, whose testimony during the trial was instrumental in the conviction of Charles Manson and some of his followers for life imprisonment, has passed away. The cause of her death has yet to be disclosed, but she died on January 21.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Kasabian changed her last name to “Chiochios” to protect her identity and conceal her former association with the cult.



Dave Grohl reportedly spent 16 hours of his time cooking food for homeless individuals in Los Angeles. The lead vocalist of Foo Fighters partnered with The Hope Mission for a barbeque event, where he prepared several dishes such as ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans for those in need.

Sources indicate that Grohl solely financed the project and even managed to catch a few moments of rest in the parking lot while the meat was being smoked. The barbeque fest helped feed around 500 people.

Actor Tom Sizemore, 61 years old, suffered a devastating brain aneurysm earlier this month. The BBC is now reporting that his family is ‘deciding on end of life matters’ for the actor, as no hope reportedly remains for his recovery.

Sizmore starred in films such as Pearl Harbor, Natural Born Killers, and Black Hawk Down.

During Tuesday’s episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 while co-hosting. As a result, the anchor unexpectedly departed early from the broadcast, as Sheinelle Jones reported her positive test on air during the show.

“It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery,” Jones stated.