5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Top Stories You Should Know

Donna D’Errico is giving 20-somethings a run for their money. The 54-year-old former Playmate and Baywatch star may be a mother of two, but she still looks like a 21-year-old. She just flaunted her perfectly sculpted abs and butt in a stream of Instagram photos posted over the last month. And people want more!

NFL Films is under fire for allegedly not just taking shots of cheerleaders’ breasts and buttocks at games, but saving them to a large database.

NFL Films is the official production arm of the National Football League. It is facing a lawsuit that alleges “sexualized and offensive descriptions of women,” filed by former employee Victoria Russell in New Jersey, per the Wall Street Journal.

Russell was a human resources employee of the company and was fired last year.

Fans have expressed growing concern about Hoda Kotb’s absence from the Today show. She’s recently been taking a break from appearing on the talk show, citing a “family health issue” as the reason for her temporary departure.

She hasn’t been on the show since February 17th. Her colleagues are filling in on her behalf so she can take the time that she needs to address personal concerns.

When you’re lost in the jungle, your first priority is probably to avoid being eaten. If you can do that, well, you’re going to need some food for yourself.That may not be so easy to find. After all, it’s a jungle out there.

Anyway, one man found this out firsthand when he was hunting with four friends in northern Bolivia — and somehow ended up getting separated.

So Jhonattan Acosta, 30, started to panic about the possibility of starving. The longer he remained lost, the more he got creative about making sure he had enough “fuel” to survive.

Following Savannah Guthrie’s departure from her co-hosting duties on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 during the morning broadcast, Megyn Kelly didn’t express much sympathy for her former colleague.

“This is reportedly Savannah’s third bout of COVID and I guarantee you she’s had all the vaccines and the boosters because you won’t be able to go into 30 Rock without them,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast Tuesday.

“There’s zero chance NBC is not requiring all boosters,” she added. “And this is [Guthrie’s] third bout of COVID. All of it is such a perfect indication of how the left — and especially the left in New York — continues to live.”

