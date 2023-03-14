5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

Michelle Yeoh is hands down the most iconic female martial arts actress on the planet. She’s been knocking audience’s socks off for over 40 years with her grace, poise, athleticism, beauty, and talent. But Yeoh has also been spearheading change in a variety of genres for women everywhere. Meet the Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian-identifying woman to not just be nominated for, but to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

The actor had quite the cringey interview on the red carpet at the Oscars with Ashley Graham. The model questioned him for a little while during ABC’s Countdown to Oscars 95. Grant called the event “vanity fair,” and stated that he was excited to see “no one in particular.”

Graham asked Grant about who designed his customized suit, to which he stated that he “can’t remember” their name. The conversation transitioned into the cameo that he filmed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Fans are loving this sweet sweet moment! At the Oscars on Sunday night, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, and during the celebratory moment, a touching reunion took place. Harrison Ford, who starred alongside Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, presented the final award of the evening and gave his former co-star a warm hug as he joined the rest of the cast and crew on stage.

Playboy Magazine was once exactly that — a magazine. But like most print publications, it fell by the wayside as part of the tech boom of the late 1990s.

But the brainchild of Hugh Hefner is now coming back as a magazine again. Well, sort of. This is all in an effort to compete with OnlyFans, the massive platform that has taken over the world when it comes to … uh, content for which men will pay.

During Sunday’s 2023 Oscars, John Travolta became quite emotional as he paid a touching tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John while introducing the In Memoriam segment. The two actors famously starred as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the 1978 mega-favorite film Grease. Travolta went on to share that in this industry, they were fortunate to be able to do what they loved with people they grew to love.

“In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love,” Travolta stated.