5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Videos by Rare

Jason Ritter, 43, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this past Wednesday with his wife, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, 45, and revealed the heartbreaking story of how they met. While some audiences may be looking for a sweet meet-cute story, Ritter shared that their romance tale was anything but.

During the talk show, Barrymore asked Ritter, “What was your moment when you knew [Lynskey was the one]?” Ritter responded with, “I knew how incredible Melanie was early on,” before adding “It’s not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird. But mixed in the mix, [I was] dealing with some alcoholism issues.”

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the 28-year-old daughter of Mama June Shannon, has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. According to People, the diagnosis came after a series of tests prompted by Cardwell’s complaints of stomach aches, which revealed cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Cardwell, who previously appeared on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alongside her mother and sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, recently began chemotherapy. According to TMZ, although her diagnosis is serious, the Cardwell family remains optimistic and doctors are waiting to see how she responds to her treatment before making any further decisions.

Christina Aguilera thinks women should own every aspect of their bodies. As the co-founder of a new lube brand, she’s encouraging ladies to take possession of their sexuality, too!

Together with a team of sex-positive wellness experts, the Stripped singer has centered Playground around women’s pleasure and confidence. The brand currently carries four unique lube experiences: Love Sesh, Date Night, Mini Escape, and After Hours. These water-based, FDA-approved personal lubricants claim to stimulate the senses and enhance libido.

Popular ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer’s upcoming interview with Avengers star Jeremy Renner, 52, and his adult nephew, Alexander Fries, reveals more details regarding the horrific incident with a snowplow that left Renner critically injured this past January. On January 1 in Reno, Nevada, Renner was hit by a snowcat when he jumped in the way of it hitting his nephew, making the action star a hero.

In the upcoming Diane Sawyer interview about his uncle’s accident, Fries said, “I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head, and I ran up to him and I didn’t think he was alive.” Renner was originally using the snowplow to pull Fries’ truck out from the snow when it suddenly began to go rogue, sliding sideways.

Yes, Khloé Kardashian has had some work done. No, she is not looking back!

Yesterday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video to Instagram detailing her workout routine. She also paused for a chat with her followers to point out the scar from a recent tumor removal, according to Us Weekly. In the video, she used the filter “Beauty.”