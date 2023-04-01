5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

The Dance Moms star weighed in on the prison life of former Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for various fraud charges. His wife, Julie Chrisley, is serving seven years for similar charges.

Miller, who served 8 months for bankruptcy fraud in 2017/18, told Entertainment Tonight that she believes the stars, Todd in particular, will have significant trouble adjusting to prison life.

Funnyman Pete Davidson, 29, who has been featured in the media heavily as of late for his various relationships, has defended his presumed promiscuity. Davidson appeared on actor Jon Bernthal’s podcast and set the record straight on his love life.

While a guest on “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal”, Davidson commented that he doesn’t see why people are in an uproar over him being somewhat of a serial dater. Davidson said, “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people.”

Extremely sad news has been reported out of a southern California high school. A 14-year-old reportedly committed suicide inside Lindhurst High School, which is located in the town of Olivehurst.

The body of the young teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found hanging inside the school. It has been reported that various students at the school saw the body, and police are looking for the youths in order to gather statements.

Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming have filed a lawsuit to fight the induction of a transgender woman into their local chapter.

The lawsuit alleges that the individual, identified as “Terry Smith,” would just sit in the common area of the Kappa Kappa Gamma house and stare at other sorority members for hours, without saying anything. The transgender person repeatedly made others in the house uncomfortable, the suit claims.

A TikToker who filmed a tragic scene of a Canadian dad being fatally stabbed in front of his daughter and fiancée at a Starbucks is facing criticism for reportedly taking a selfie next to the victim’s body and smiling while filming. The incident was horrifying to witness.

Alex Bodger shot an appalling clip of Paul Stanley Schmidt being assaulted outside of the coffee chain in Vancouver on Sunday. The father was stabbed to death by a man for requesting the he not vape in front of his daughter.