5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is coming under fire again for allegedly sexually assaulting Dream singer Melissa Schuman. Schuman claims that the boyband member forced her to perform nonconsensual sex in 2002, when she was 18 and he was 22. Carter is denying her claims and countersuing her for defamation. The new lawsuit follows a rejected criminal case which was dropped in 2018.

Defense attorneys for Massachusetts college professor Karen Read suggested that new evidence will reveal that she did not intend to kill her police officer boyfriend when she hit him with a car.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision in the January 2022 death of her off-duty Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O’Keefe outside a home in Canton, Mass.

Britney Spears is about to tell her side of the story by releasing a tell-all memoir. According to a source, the singer is “not holding back” on the details. The 41-year-old is reportedly “very close” to finishing her book, revealing “they’re in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details.”

The source also revealed that the memoir will be “everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back.” Apparently, Sam Lansky, author of The Gilded Razor and Broken People, has helped the singer ghostwrite the memoir.

Shaun White is speaking out about his relationship with Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. The accomplished Olympian opened up during his attendance at the Oasis Celsius Vibe House event on Friday, discussing the possibility of an engagement with the actress, whom he has been dating for approximately three years.

“We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure,” he stated. “But I told her, I was like, ‘Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let’s just have fun and be together and support each other.’”

Some parents say the teen years are the hardest, but TV and real life mom Jennifer Garner cherishes her relationship with her teen daughters.

The 13 Going on 30 actress recently spoke to People at the premiere of her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me. In the series, based on a novel by the same title, Garner plays a stepmom who must work together with her teenage stepdaughter to solve the mystery of her missing husband.