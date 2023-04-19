5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

PHOTO: JON KOPALOFF/GETTY IMAGES

The stars shared details about living together during the COVID-19 lockdown. Curtis spoke with PEOPLE at Gyllenhaal’s premiere for his new thriller The Covenant.

“We’ve just gotten to know each other,” she shared about Gyllenhaal, who is also her godson, “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne [Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend] lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

Jeremy Renner just visited the hospital staff who saved his life after a near-fatal accident on New Year’s Day. He told Jimmy Kimmel Live last week that visiting the hospital was on his immediate agenda after he was “kicked out” of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Rennervations star was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow in the morning of January 1st while trying to rescue his adult nephew. The massive tread ran him over facedown, resulting in about 35 broken bones, multiple punctured organs, and one of his eyeballs coming out of its socket. He was lying in a puddle of blood for about 45 minutes while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. As he was airlifted, one of his rescuers radioed that he thought Renner was going to die.

GoFundMe

Saratoga County resident Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed by homeowner Kevin Monahan, 65, when her friends pulled into the wrong driveway. Gillis was a passenger in a car with three of her friends when they were looking for another friend’s house, and accidentally pulled into the driveway of Monahan’s home in Hebron, which is a small town in upstate New York.

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

After dating for just a few months back in late 2020, a rep for Bill Hader spoke with Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that the Barry star, 44, and Ali Wong, 40, have rekindled their relationship. Hader also hinted at the fact that he and the Beef actress are currently romantically involved in a recent interview with Collider.

Hader told Collider, “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

A lot of people would kill to be in a Netflix documentary — unless it was one of those true crime stories, of course. And one Kentucky man is so upset about it that he’s suing the streaming giant, for the cool sum of $1 million. Or actually, according to reports, a little more than a million.

The man is Taylor Hazelwood, who says the documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker portrays him in a “sinister and defamatory light.”