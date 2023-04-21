5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Desert Hills Middle School in Washington state is currently under investigation after a disturbing video featuring teachers and students participating in what was referred to as a “licking contest” went viral. The contest consisted of students and teachers sliding their tongues up and down plexiglass in order to lap up marshmallow cream. Some students and parents are horrified by the goings-on, calling the event “gross” and “highly sexualized.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Seth Meyers just revealed that Rihanna drank him under the table on his own show back in 2019.

On Wednesday night, the comedian spoke with host James Corden on The Late Show about “Day Drinking,” a regular segment on Late Night with Seth Myers. When asked what was the drunkest he’d been while filming, Meyers didn’t hesitate to answer that singer Rihanna had gotten him sloshed.

BuzzFeed News has been the absolute source for some people, the site started as a mom-and-pop shop of pop culture lists and grew into a massive media and technology company. But those days are over. In fact, BuzzFeeed will soon be over, too.

That was revealed in a memo from CEO Jonah Peretti, who informed employees that BuzzFeed would lay off 15% of its workforce and shut down its news division entirely.

photo by Alec Tabak

Alec Baldwin will have all charges dropped, for the time being, less than two weeks before the scheduled trial in New Mexico regarding the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the Rust movie set in October 2021.

According to Deadline, Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are expected to file the necessary paperwork to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter allegations against Baldwin without prejudice, possibly as early as today. This means that while the investigation continues into the tragic incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, the case could be reopened in the future.

MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY IMAGES

Sexual misconduct allegations have spread about the actor after his exit from Mythic Quest. So far, two incidents have occurred.

He has made a public apology for his actions.

Abraham released a statement to PEOPLE, “This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result, lost a great job with wonderful people.”