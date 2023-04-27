5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Getty Images

An investigator says at least 89 shots were fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party that left four dead and dozens of others injured.

The shootout occurred outside of a dance studio on April 15 in Dadeville, where the party of more than 50 people was being held. Special agent Jess Thornton recounted the events during a hearing to determine if the three adults charged should be held in jail without bail.

Christina Ashten Gourkanic made a name for herself as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, making her living as an OnlyFans model. But part of what made her famous apparently led to her demise.

Gourkani — known as Ashten G online — died from congestive heart failure following a routine plastic surgery. She was 34-years-old.

Jamie McCarthy/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mommy-to-be Lindsay Lohan is showing off her pregnancy style on Instagram as she expects her first child.

During a recent stay at The New York EDITION, the Mean Girls actress posed for a quick mirror selfie in a green and white maxi dress perfect for spring. In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram story, Lohan’s baby bump can be seen sticking out under the loose-fitting garment. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of comfy shoes and some simple gold accessories.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

No matter what happens from here, legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers will always be remembered as a Green Bay Packer. That is highly likely to remain true even though he is now a member of the New York Jets, following a trade earlier this week.

Rodgers is at the tail end of his career, at the age of 39, but the Jets are counting on the idea that he still has a little left in the tank. So is Rodgers, who turns 40 in December.

But either way, he won’t forget about Green Bay. He made that much clear in a heartfelt message to those he’s left behind.

Movieclips

The first footage for DC’s upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has debuted at CinemaCon 2023 and includes a brief appearance from controversial figure Amber Heard. It was rumored that Heard was going to be cut from the film entirely after her highly publicized trial where her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for defamation.