5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Videos by Rare

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

A bittersweet end to the beloved band. After 50 years of this worldwide phenomenon, Aerosmith confirms that they are closing in on the last mile of this thrilling ride, hailing: “Peace Out.” Announced Monday, May 1st, Aerosmith enthusiasts will be able to experience the band in all of its glory one final time. The tour covers 40 cities across North America.

The tour is set to start September 2nd in Philadelphia and continue through to January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Québec, Canada. One stop to note will be on New Year’s Eve where Aerosmith plans to beckon in the new year in the city where Aerosmith originated. Tickets will be going on sale Friday. Attendees can expect fan favorites from all Aerosmith decades. Whether it is “Livin’ On the Edge,” “Dream On,” “Pink,” or anything else amazing, you won’t miss a thing.

PHOTO: APPLE TV+

The actor did an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning where he revealed a glimpse of his life with Parkinson’s. He was initially diagnosed in 1991. He called it “the gift that keeps on taking.”

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting harder. Every day it’s tougher,” Fox shared.

Libs of TikTok

A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts has a theory on genders, but he said the school didn’t want to hear or see it. So the school sent him home.

Liam Morrison, a seventh grader at John T. Nichols Jr. Middle School in Middleborough, said he wore a shirt that proclaimed “There are only two genders.” He was sent home after being told it made other students feel “unsafe,” he said during a passionate speech at a Middleborough School Committee meeting.

(Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden is leaving CBS. While James had been quite the success with viewership these past few years, the cost of production for The Late Late Show was through the roof compared to how much money was being brought in. Nearly 20 million dollars a year were being sunk down the drain in the making if the show.

PHOTO: AMY SUSSMAN/WIREIMAGE

On Monday morning, the actress, 27, made the mistake of posting a video of her and Joe Jonas’ two-year-old daughter, Willa to her Instagram story. However, the post was quickly removed as both parents are big advocates of keeping their daughters out of the public eye.