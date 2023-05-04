5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

David Livingston/Getty Images

A representative for Costner released a statement to PEOPLE stating “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the rep continued.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to Katy Perry taking a leave of absence from American Idol, well, the timing could not be more impeccable. Perry is temporarily leaving the talent show to perform at King Charles’ upcoming coronation. But it may not hurt that Perry has been one of the harshest judges lately, drawing some jeers from the crowd.

The brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery for an incident that occurred in February.

A video circulating the internet over the last few weeks allegedly shows Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissing a restaurant owner in Overland Park, Kansas.

Call Her Daddy Clips

Battle of the exes! In a game of “Brad or Ben,” Gwyneth Paltrow revealed some saucy details about her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Goop CEO appeared on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper on Wednesday to talk about life, love, and, apparently, her ex-boyfriends. When asked the million dollar question, which one was better in bed, Paltrow said that it was “really hard” to decide.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the T.V. personality opened up about her stage 2 pancreatic cancer diagnosis amid the busy and blessed season of welcoming a baby girl via surrogate.

“This whole year has been trauma, stress, crisis,” Menounos shared. “There was a minute when we were planning something, and then it became too much. I thought, ‘I just need to heal.’ “