5 Things You Missed Yesterday

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023. His is the first coronation in 70 years, following his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, on June 2, 1953. The historical and solemn event, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, combines majestic and religious traditions, attracting viewers from around the world. Here is how you can watch the coronation, as well as the two-hour concert to be held later the next evening.

Paramount AP

It appears the Dutton ranch will never be the same. That’s because the end of Yellowstone, and Kevin Costner as John Dutton, is upon us. As you may know, the smash hit Western from Paramount and creator Taylor Sheridan is in the middle of Season 5 and on a break. You may also know about the reported drama involving Costner and Sheridan.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Several reliable sources have claimed that Amber Heard is retiring from acting and moving to Madrid, Spain with her child. This news comes after Heard’s controversial and highly-televised trial, where she was sued for defamation by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. It was also recently reported that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was heavily cut.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and popular drag queen Shangela, who was also a finalist on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, has been accused of rape by a former HBO production assistant who worked with the drag performer on the HBO reality series, We’re Here. Shangela’s real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce, and he is 42 years old. Reportedly, Pierce was the accuser’s supervisor.

A suspect has been arrested in the mysterious death of a woman whose body was discovered on a hiking trail in Arizona, per reports. The body of Lauren Heike, 29, was found five days ago and homicide was immediately listed as the cause of death. Police said the suspect was arrested at his home, located about a mile from the trail. The suspect was captured on video by Telemundo Arizona shortly after his arrest.