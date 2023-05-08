5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be one of the cutest couples on the planet, but they’ve certainly had their ups and downs. The on-again/ off-again lovers have been engaged for several years and share a daughter. In a recent Instagram post, the Queen of Camp shared insight into how they make it work. The key? They both consistently put effort into their relationship!

Sondra McKinsey Grant and Ervin Grant, an older couple in their 60s, died Thursday morning in Montgomery County, Texas after their mobile home caught on fire. Rescue crews arrived at the area at 3:00 AM to find the couple’s home up in flames. Two people were believed to be trapped in the home.

Diane Keaton is one of the last people on earth we’d expect to hear has insecurities about her profession. Not only was she “terrified” of her breakthrough role in The Godfather trilogy, but she feels anxious every time she starts a new film project! The two-time Golden Globe and Oscar-winning actress has been in the industry for almost 60 years. She sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to give the scoop on her very human fear of living up to expectations.

Bruce Willis, action hero of the century, known for delivering a perfect balance of hard-edge and waggish humor, has been the center of a myriad of epic franchises. From Die Hard to Sin City, from The Expendables to Detective Knight, and numerous classics like Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms, and Planet Terror, and The Fifth Element, and Twelve Monkeys… the list goes on. Obviously, the glass-smashing genre has certainly been his oyster. But there was one film he regretted saying “no” to: Ghost, starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

If you haven’t watched the season 5 (and series) finale of A Million Little Things yet, you may want to consider getting a COVID-esque stockpile of tissues, first. The ABC TV show has been touching hearts for five years, following the interwoven stories of friendships and hardship. James Roday Rodriguez is the talented actor who brought the star character, Gary Mendez, to life. Here is everything you need to know about our favorite star-crossed protagonist.