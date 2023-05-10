5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson has appeared in many shows including, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Guy Code, School Dance and of course, Saturday Night Live. James Gunn the director of Guardians Vol. 3 worked with Davidson previously on The Suicide Squad. The cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Davidson’s first entrance into the Marvel Universe, however.

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Congrats to Robert De Niro, who just became a dad… again. The Casino actor recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The story broke yesterday on ET Canada during an interview with De Niro. Speaking to the actor about parenthood ahead of his next film, About My Father, interviewer Brittnee Blair unwittingly got him to divulge the good news. When Blair mentioned the star’s six kids, he corrected her.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film Book Club: The Next Chapter. She spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about how she relates to her character in the film and what parallels exist between the character and her personal life.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley has once again proved that age is just a number.The 57-year-old actress recently showed off her amazing body on Instagram by posting a series of selfies in a sexy, peach-colored bikini. In the photos, Hurley posed in front of a full-length mirror to capture both sides of her beauty.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Scarlett Johansson wondered if she would ever see Jeremy Renner again. She may not have been alone, as a snowplow accident nearly took Renner’s life in January. But after lots of physical pain and even more rehab, Renner has pulled through. So Johansson made it a point to pay the beloved actor and fellow Avengers star a visit. Chris Evans, another Marvel superhero, went along.