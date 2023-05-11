5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

During a guest appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the actress claimed that she was offered a co-hosting spot alongside Barbara Walters on The View, but she decided to decline the offer.

“I was originally asked to be on the original ‘View’ with Barbara Walters and whoever else, and I turned it down,” she shared.

E. Jean Carroll is feeling overwhelmed after Donald Trump was found legally responsible for sexually abusing and defaming her. On Wednesday morning, Carroll, 79, spoke to Today and gave her first official reaction to the New York jury’s decision alongside her attorney Roberta Kaplan.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country,” Carroll told Savannah Guthrie.

Lily Collins lost her diamond engagement ring, wedding band, and other valuable items in a theft that is still being investigated. The estimated value of the stolen goods is “over $10,000.”

During her stay at a West Hollywood hotel last weekend, the Love, Rosie actress headed to the spa for a little me-time. According to TMZ, law enforcement says that Collins had “secured her belongings” at the spa. When she returned to collect her items, they were nowhere to be found!

Netflix has just released the trailer for their new docuseries, Arnold, which will explore the life of the titular action star and former governor of California, featuring interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, as well as with those close to him. In the trailer, Schwarzenegger discusses how certain hardships tainted his marriage to Maria Shriver.

Police are investigating whether a high-speed car crash in California that resulted in two deaths is tied to a TikTok challenge. Jess Bradford Jr., 21, and Michael Wyrick, 16, perished after stealing a Hyundai and crashing into a fence and tree at a park in Lodi, Calif., per Lodi police.