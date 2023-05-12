5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Fleming County Sheriff/Facebook

Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody earlier this week in Lexington, Kentucky. Kyle Aaron Skaggs, the inmate in question, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” per the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Skaggs walked away from a home incarceration program at a place called the Hope Center. Details of why he was incarcerated in the first place have not been released.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images

No one is happier for father of seven Robert De Niro than longtime pal Billy Crystal. The Here Today actor recently spoke with People about the birth of his friend’s new baby.

“I was with him two weeks before the baby was born,” Crystal revealed. “You know, it’s amazing.”

The comedian added that 79-year-old De Niro and his girlfriend, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, “just love each other, and they want to do this together.” He continued, “I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s wonderful.”

One of the most memorable moments of the entire Scream franchise is when Casey Becker, played by beloved actress and talk show host, Drew Barrymore, is gutted by Ghostface within the first 10 minutes of the original film. Initial marketing for the first Scream film in the 90s implied that Barrymore would be the star of the film, which ended up being Neve Campbell. The Scream VI screenwriters have now opened up about Barrymore’s potential return to the iconic horror franchise.

a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFu7ZH4y6J4/>SearchlightPictures

Searchlight Pictures has just released the first teaser trailer for director Yorgos Lanthimos’s upcoming film, Poor Things, which stars Emma Stone as a reanimated woman. The film follows the fantastical journey of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by a mad scientist of sorts, played by Willem Dafoe. Poor Things is based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft, invited the GOAT back to his first NFL team to be celebrated. Tom Brady’s record is nothing short of awe-inspiring. His last days at Tampa Bay made history, but let’s not forget the 20 years Brady spent with the Patriots.

At the turn of the millennium, the year 2000, Brady joined the Patriots. With the New England Patriots, Brady won 6 super bowls. Before his move to Tampa, he had already racked up 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns… yep pretty good. To give a frame of reference, before Brady won his 7th Super Bowl at Tampa, he had already won more super bowls than any other quarterback had played in! Originally, Brady was drafted as the 199th overall pick, boy did the Patriots get a good deal. We could go on for a while here but for the benefit of the reader let’s move on.