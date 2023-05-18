5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

<a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4UeOv-Xr3UAssociated Press

Johnny Depp has made his way to this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film, Jeanne Du Barry. Some social media users are outraged that Depp is still working in the film industry despite the controversy surrounding him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, after a very public defamation trial.

At a press conference at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp spoke out about how he feels “boycotted” by the public, after showing up 15 minutes late.

One family asked another to move so they could take a picture in front of the Walt Disney World 100 anniversary sign. The family standing in front of the sign supposedly refused. So the result was fisticuffs, as a video revealed.

As can be seen, the group began throwing punches at each other, resulting in one man falling to the ground as a security guard calls for backup. There was no way the guard could’ve broken up the mayhem on their own, after all.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

An agreement has been reached regarding the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley.“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla shared in a statement. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

Peter Dejong/AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were victims of “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in New York City. A representative for the couple made a statement to PEOPLE. “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What a scam. Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford to start the Theranos company. She claimed that the company would be able to use merely a few drops of someone’s blood and from that, determine many different diseases including cancer and high cholesterol. Well, this all turned out to be a lie after Holmes had raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors.