5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her husband, Tom Sandoval’s affair with her close friend Raquel Leviss. She discussed the different ways that the hardshop impacted her view of future relationships.

“When this first happened, I really thought, ‘I don’t know how I can trust anyone again,” she shared, “A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about that…’ “

RYAN PFLUGER FOR VARIETY

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 60-year-old actress spoke about her 36-year marriage to Brad Hall, and the dress she wore on their wedding day.

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” host Kelly Ripa began. The show shared a photo of the couple’s wedding.

“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” Louis-Dreyfus replied. “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

The Diary Of A CEO

Influencer and former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has spoken out about her short-lived porn career in the past and stated that it was a big mistake. Now, during an interview with Stephen Bartlett on his podcast “Diary of a CEO,” Khalifa has revealed that she never wanted to do porn in the first place and that she was “groomed” by her ex-husband.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Is Kim Kardashian ready to mingle? The reality star says she hopes to find love again. On a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian opened up about her love life. While she’s still single after her split with comedian Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder would love to be in a relationship again. However, she told her host that she’s taking things slow.

The season is over for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and after 20 years, James sounds as if he is thinking about calling it quits.

Harry How/Getty Images

In fact, he’s just coming right out and saying it.

“I got a lot to think about,” James told reporters after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in four games in the Western Conference finals. “Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”