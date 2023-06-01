5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Al Pacino will soon be a proud father of four!

A representative for the 82-year-old actor confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a child together. Alfallah is reportedly 8 months pregnant, according to an initial report first broken by TMZ.

Since April 2022, Pacino and the 29-year-old have been romantically linked. Their relationship first attracted attention when they were photographed having dinner together. Multiple sources revealed last year that the couple had been secretly dating since the start of the pandemic.

A man with a mustache wore more than just facial hair to play the “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice” while parading around Disneyland in Anaheim. He also wore makeup.

A now-viral video revealed as much, showing the man welcoming a young girl at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

“So, my name is Nick, I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” said the employee, who’s wearing a blue and purple dress and eye shadow to match.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage via Getty Images

Oliver Hudson just discovered one of the pitfalls of following your relatives on social media. Luckily, he had the perfect response!

Kate Hudson, Oliver’s sister, recently uploaded a couple of skin-baring summer pics on Instagram. Captioned “Suns out, buns (and huns) out,” the photos depicted the Glass Onion actress topless and wearing a thong bikini bottom. Posing with a book to cover her chest, the celebrity showed off her beach body from the front and the back.

While the post received a generous number of positive comments, including a coveted “That’s hot” from Paris Hilton, Oliver made it clear that he didn’t need to see that much of his sibling!

Karwai Tang

In GQ’s Global Summer Issue, the actor talked a bit about his personal life, including his relationship with Eva Mendes, their journey into becoming parents and how the transition has impacted his career.

Ryan Gosling shared that it was his role in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, which he starred in alongside Eva Mendes, that made him want to have children – and with her, in particular.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he shared. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

<a href=https://nypost.com/2023/05/31/canada-couple-carissa-macdonald-aaron-stone-killed-by-landlord-over-tenant-dispute/Facebook

27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone, an engaged couple from Canada, were shot and killed outside their home by their 57-year-old landlord this past Saturday. The unnamed landlord was then shot to death by police after a standoff.

The couple was found dead by police around 5:40 PM when they arrived at the residence in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Allegedly, MacDonald and Stone were attempting to escape from their landlord when they were killed.