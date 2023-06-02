5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

US actor Armie Hammer poses on December 4, 2018 at the Bristol palace hotel in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Armie Hammer shared an Instagram post expressing his gratitude for his supporters as a Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office cleared his name. The actor went on to celebrate following the announcement that they will not be pressing charges against him.

“I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared,” He wrote on Instagram. He went on to thank the District Attorney for “coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed.”

Following 68-year-old Bruce Willis‘ 2022 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, his 29-year-old daughter Tallulah has stated that her famous dad can still recognize her. Tallulah, who is also an actress, recently wrote a tell-all article for Vogue about her relationship with her parents and her father’s diagnosis. Tallulah’s mother is Demi Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000.

In the essay, Tallulah writes, “I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad’s ears.’ ”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Al Pacino saw Robert De Niro’s baby-making skills and figured he could do one better, too.

Actually, that’s probably not how it went down, but it sure can sometimes seem that way. De Niro, 79, recently welcomed a new child into his life. Pacino, 83, is now expecting a child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Yes, that part is all true. “Go Al, God bless him,” De Niro said of his fellow legendary actor and longtime friend, via People.

PHILLIP FARAONE/GETTY IMAGES FOR WCRF

While hosting The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices gala, the actress opened up about some struggles and exclusion she experienced in the industry. The event was focused around inclusion, accessibility, diversity, and equity in Hollywood. “I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue,” she shared.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rumor has it that Katy Perry is thinking of leaving American Idol after being criticized online and booed on stage. However, one contestant is really hoping she chooses to stay! During season 21, many fans had a negative reaction to the pop star’s comments and critiques, even accusing her of “mom-shaming.” Oliver Steele, one of the top 8 singers from that season, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram defending her as a judge.