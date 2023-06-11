5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Emily Blunt may have played iconic characters like Mary Poppins and starred in modern-day classics like A Quiet Place, but none of that seems to matter to her and husband John Krasinski‘s two children. In a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR UK, Blunt revealed that her daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Hazel, are unimpressed when they see films starring their mother being promoted.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner not only share a connection with Ben Affleck, but they also bond over their dedication to motherhood. According to an ET source, the two actresses, aged 53 and 51 respectively, have a respectful and cordial relationship.

The source adds that their children are also building strong relationships and growing together as one big, blended family. This includes Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel 11, whom he shares with Garner. Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018.

On Saturday morning, Ted Kaczynski, famously known as the “Unabomber,” was discovered dead in his prison cell, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons.

The incident took place at a federal prison located in North Carolina, and the exact cause of his death remains unknown at this time. He was 81.

In 1996, Kaczynski was arrested after constructing and sending explosive devices for a period of 17 years. Initially catching the attention of law enforcement in 1978, when his first bomb detonated at a university in Chicago, the FBI reported that his bombs were untraceable and targeted random individuals. As per the FBI, these bombs caused the deaths of three Americans and left nearly twenty individuals injured.

Alicia Silverstone, the 46-year-old actress known for her role in Clueless, recently made a noteworthy political shift. In a post on Instagram, she revealed she endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, one of the opponents to President Biden in the presidential race. Alongside her endorsement, Silverstone expressed her growing disillusionment with the leadership of the Democratic Party.

If Prince Harry ever wanted to go back to his pre-Megxit life, one royal correspondent thinks his family would be more than welcoming. That is, as long as he doesn’t bring his wife.

BBC journalist Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that, even after everything that’s happened, the royal family couldn’t stay mad at Harry for long. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is another story.