Astronomers Find Rare ‘Bizarre’ Star Explosion That Could Help Explain ‘Mysteries of the Universe’

Witnessing an exploding star is rare enough. But astronomers say that have now seen the rarest of those rare events, also known as a supernova.

In fact, they are suggesting that this particular exploding star created multiple images in space, defining it as an “extremely warped” event.

Supernova SN Zwicky, as it has become known, seemingly was the result of the gravity of another galaxy. Christoffer Fremling, an astronomer at the Caltech Optical Observatory, is the person who came across this rare find.

“I was observing that night and was absolutely stunned when I saw the lensed image of SN Zwicky,” he said. “We catch and classify thousands of transients with the Bright Transient Survey, and that gives us a unique ability to find very rare phenomena such as SN Zwicky.”

Astronomers have captured a bizarre image of a supernova whose light was so warped by the gravity of another galaxy that it appears as multiple images in the sky. The supernova was first observed using @ztfsurvey.https://t.co/WzhJorcuLv — Caltech (@Caltech) June 12, 2023

SN Zwicky is a Type Ia supernova, which involves a star going out with a bang, per Caltech.

“These are dying stars that end their lives with a light show that is always the same in brightness from event to event,” Caltech said in a statement.

Such rare occurrences could help researchers find the so-called secrets of the universe.

“What are missing components needed to model the expansion history of the universe? What is the dark matter that makes up the vast majority of the mass in galaxies?” the study’s lead author Ariel Goobar said. “As we discovered more ‘SN Zwickys’ with ZTF and the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory, we will have another tool to chip away at the mysteries of the universe and find answers.”