Bud Light Sales Drop a Whopping 21% After Influencer Backlash

Anheuser-Busch has been an absolute mess since hiring transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light spokesperson, and there really is no other way to say it.

That’s just the truth.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

And now the numbers are revealing it, with sales of Bud Light having plummeted a staggering 21 percent since the ads featuring Mulvaney have been released, as relayed by the New York Post and multiple other media outlets.

As of the week of April 22, Bud Light sales had plunged by 21 percent, which was up from 17 percent of the previous week. So it is trending toward even worse sales this month.

In the world of business, even a 5 percent decrease in sales can be cause for alarm. Bud Light had quadrupled that number in a very short amount of time.

Along with all this bad news, Bud Light volume sales have plummeted 26 percent since the Mulvaney campaign began. Volume sales include beer packs of 12, 18 or 24 cans.

That means people who used to buy their Bud Light in bulk — the core customer base of any beer company — have suddenly stopped.

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road in Arco, Idaho. (Getty)

“Larger packages of Bud Light are not being purchased — the 30-pack suitcases, the 20-packs, the 18-packs, the 12-packs — they’re all being impacted,” beverage expert Bump Williams told the Post. “It’s going to be very, very hard to reverse the decline.”

Bud Light has been the No. 1-selling beer in the United States for decades. Now, though, it appears that top-dog status is suddenly at risk.

“I think it runs the risk of losing that No. 1 position at the end of calendar year 2023 to Modelo Especial,” Williams told the Post.

During the past month, two of Bud Light’s top marketing executives have been placed on an unwanted leave of absence, presumably as a result of the failures of the Mulvaney campaign.

Anheuser-Busch has made no public statements about the sharp decline in sales.

Celebrities such as Kid Rock and Travis Tritt are among those who have been outspoken in bashing the Mulvaney ads.

Kid Rock shot up cases of Bud Light in an apparent response to the company’s partnership with a trans influencer. pic.twitter.com/tXcpPSB11f — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2023