Couple Attempting to Escape Burning Home, Locked from Inside, Found Deceased Near Front Door

Sondra McKinsey Grant and Ervin Grant, an older couple in their 60s, died Thursday morning in Montgomery County, Texas after their mobile home caught on fire. Rescue crews arrived at the area at 3:00 AM to find the couple’s home up in flames. Two people were believed to be trapped in the home.

When police entered the home, they found a woman, later identified as Sondra, unconscious by the door. Despite efforts to revive her, the woman passed away. Ervin was found dead just feet away from his wife.

Fatal Fire in Texas

It was reported that the couple called for help when the fire broke out, but they became trapped inside the home because of a deadbolt lock on their front door. They soon asphyxiated from the smoke.

Jeff Hevey, the Magnolia Fire Chief, spoke about the dangers of deadbolt locks, and how they can be fire hazards. He said, “You should be able to use your thumb, turn and get out of the house fast, because you never know where your keys are.” He also spoke about how easy it is for situations like this to turn deadly, adding, “If you awake and you’re already choking on the smoke and the smoke is what woke you up, your time is greatly reduced to get out of the house.”

An investigation into what caused the fire is currently being held. It has been reported that there have been four deaths from house fires in Montgomery Country in just the month of April. Smoke detectors are a big factor in surviving an ordeal like this. According to the National Fire Protection Association, “Smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.”