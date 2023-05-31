Disney Under Fire For Allowing Employee With Mustache to Wear a Dress and Makeup

A man with a mustache wore more than just facial hair to play the “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice” while parading around Disneyland in Anaheim. He also wore makeup.

A now-viral video revealed as much, showing the man welcoming a young girl at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

“So, my name is Nick, I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” said the employee, who’s wearing a blue and purple dress and eye shadow to match.

“I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

Plenty of backlash has followed, blasting both the man and Disneyland.

Disney Under Fire

My you never suffer the same destruction of your legacy that poor Walt has. https://t.co/bdw1Hf5Smo — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2023 Not only is Disney normalizing men in dresses, but even more so, they are among those who are purposely taking jobs away from women, detractors say.

“What’s particularly interesting about this is how intentional it is. This is a dude with a mustache in a dress. Not a ‘trans’ person,” tweeted Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report. “Think how many real girls want that job at Disney and they gave it to him for a reason …”

Red State editor Brandon Morse suggested that it’s all part of a Disney decline.

“May you never suffer the same destruction of your legacy that poor Walt has,” Morse tweeted.

“That is so sad I am happy that my daughters are older now and so are my grandchildren they are way over the whole Disney thing,” wrote @TomNatoli3 under Morse’s tweet. “That is correct this person is taking a job from somebody. They are minimizing women.”

Recent polls show that Disney’s popularity has taken a hit. Per the New York Post, the company’s ongoing feud with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis “plunged 12 spots to rank 77th in this year’s Axios and Harris Poll 100, which is based on a survey of 16,310 Americans from a nationally representative sample conducted March 13–28.”