Dodgers’ Players Speak Out Against Anti-Catholic Group

Major League Baseball has often emphasized its commitment to embracing fans from diverse backgrounds and religious beliefs. However, the recent actions of the Los Angeles Dodgers have deeply alienated and offended millions of fans both locally and across the nation due to their support of an anti-Catholic group.

The Dodgers’ erratic handling of the invitation extended to the anti-Catholic group known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” has caused considerable turmoil within the Dodgers organization and across the MLB. This decision has drawn criticism from Christian and Catholic players within the league who are standing against the bigotry and animosity represented by this group.

Among the dissenting voices are two players from the Dodgers themselves, pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen. They have openly expressed their disapproval of the club’s decision to invite the ‘Sisters’ and honor them with a community service award.

Treinen, in fact, composed a letter outlining his objections to the Dodgers’ choice and enlisted the support of his friend, worship leader, and evangelist Sean Feucht, to share it on social media. The letter condemns the Dodgers’ decision and emphasizes Treinen’s personal belief in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Blake Treinen Releases Statement

My friend and @MLB pitcher Blake Treinen asked that I post this statement for him in regards to the @Dodgers honoring of the sisters of perpetual indulgence. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/jIDeDJF8ke — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 30, 2023

Kershaw, on the other hand, has criticized the team for hosting a group that thrives on disrespecting and ridiculing religious beliefs. He firmly believes that it is inappropriate to mock any religion, regardless of one’s own beliefs. Kershaw clarifies that his concerns are not related to the LGBTQ community or the Pride movement, but rather stem from the group’s mockery of religion itself.

In response to the considerable backlash, Kershaw and the Dodgers have announced plans for a “Christian Faith Day” later in the season. While the event was already in the works, Kershaw acknowledges that the timing of the announcement was accelerated due to the attention brought about by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence controversy.

One of the most vocal opponents of the Dodgers’ decision is Trevor Williams, a devout Catholic who pitches for the Washington Nationals. Williams issued a statement condemning the Dodgers for violating their own Discrimination Policy, which explicitly prohibits any conduct or attire at the ballpark that is indecent or prejudiced against any particular group or religion.

Williams argues that the Dodgers have made an exception in this case, celebrating a group that grossly disrespects and openly mocks many cherished traditions and beliefs held by Catholics.

These are just a few examples of players and organizations that have spoken out about how they were targeted, marginalized, and insulted by the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

In conclusion, Treinen eloquently sums up his stance on the matter by referencing Joshua 24:15: “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” This quote reflects his unwavering commitment to his faith in the face of controversy.