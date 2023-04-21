ESPN Bracing for Massive Round of Layoffs

ESPN is headed for three separate rounds of layoffs within the coming weeks, as parent company Disney aims to significantly trim the budget of the sports cable and streaming giant, per the New York Post and Front Office Sports.

Per the Post’s Andrew Marchand, the cuts will come in waves of three and include on-air talent and online reporters, as well as those working behind the scenes, such as producers and editors.

Some employees may be given the option of either being laid off or remaining with the network on a pay cut of up to 50 percent of their current salary, per Marchand.

Several reporters who cover the NBA are expected to be among the cuts, Hoops Wire added.

In all, Disney is expected to have 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs, reported Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Popular ESPN commenter Stephan A. Smith touched on the upcoming layoffs during his K[no]w Mercy podcast, as relayed by McCarthy.

“Have you all been paying attention to the business landscape? Disney itself announced that over 7,000 employees are going to be let go,” Smith said. “ESPN is under the Disney umbrella. They’re going to have cuts coming.

“Hell, for all I know, I might be one of them. Now, I doubt that. But it’s possible. No one knows.”

Marchand said on his podcast that the first round of layoffs are likely to focus on executives and those working behind the scenes.

“In the first round, there’s probably going to be less [on-air] talent, probably more normal people and executives, potentially,” he said. “We’re speaking now, going into the podcast, and I don’t know exactly, I’ve heard different things about when the first will come in, but then I think there will be two other rounds of layoffs.”

ESPN declined comment on the situation when reached by Hoops Wire, the outlet reported.