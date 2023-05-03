Federal Judge Rules District Must Allow ‘After School Satan Club’

The devil, it seems, is in the details.

At least, that’s how one federal judge sees it after a school district in Pennsylvania tried to stamp out a regular gathering involving the After School Satan’s Club.

The club meets on school grounds, and US District Judge John M. Gallagher wrote in a filing that the Satan-worshippers are indeed protected by the First Amendment.

Not allowing the Satanists to meet, Gallagher said, violates their free speech privileges.

For the record, the club is sponsored by the Satanic Temple.

“Here, although The Satanic Temple, Inc.’s objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment’s protections must prevail,” Gallagher wrote in his decision.

So as it stands, the After School Satan Club will now meet at Saucon Valley Middle School. Three dates are scheduled.

The ACLU stood behind the decision.

“This ruling sends a powerful message that the First Amendment protects the viewpoints and beliefs of all people and faiths,” Sara Rose, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a statement to the Morning Call.

While the After School Satan Group has received some interest, it has also received some threats, according to ABC 6 News.

June Everette, the national campaign director for the After School Satan Club, said the group isn’t as evil as it sounds.

“We as members of the Satanic Temple do not believe in or worship the devil,” Everett told ABC 6. “We don’t tell them Satan is the good guy and God is not real. We don’t teach about our actual beliefs in the club.”

In other words, it may be devilish in name only. But that’s quite a devilish name nonetheless.