Deep in the Colombian Amazon, a plane crashed into the overgrown jungle, killing all of the adults inside. It has been 17 days since the plane went down after broadcasting mayday urgently. Adults were not the only folks on board however. In what can only be described as a miracle, the four children on the plane all survived and forged their way to safety.

On May 1st, the pilot of the plane had reported engine malfunctions for the Cessna 206 airplane, shortly before diving out of radar range and into the dense jungle. The passengers had been on their way to a city called San Jose del Guaviare when the tragedy occurred according to CBS.

Four Children, Including an Infant, Found Alive Two Weeks After Horrific Plane Crash

The local officials and the Colombian military got involved shortly after, searching for the wreckage and hopefully survivors. Upon discovering the plane, they found all three adults dead including the mother of the four children. The search raged on, employing the help of multiple helicopters.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The search party got a tip from a pilot who worked with the airline. He had been informed that the children were spotted being transported in a boat by indigenous people, and so fairly safe. Yet, since they had not received any official affirmation that the kids were secure, the search party continued. The team stumbled across many clues including a makeshift shelter, a baby bottle, and some other items that don’t belong in the jungle. Thankfully, following the dispatch of 100 soldiers, some helicopters, and search dogs the children ages 11 months, 4 years-old, 9, and 13 were found and secured after 17 days.

The New York Post reported the Colombian President Gustavo Petro sharing the good news: “After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country.”

Read More: 10 Missing Hikers Rescued From California Canyon Thanks to Apple Emergency Feature