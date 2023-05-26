Frustrated Commuters Vent Anger at Traffic-Blocking Climate Protesters While Police Watch

A group of British climate protestors marching through the streets is hearing more than the sounds of beeping horns and cursing commuters.

Sometimes, they are being outright shoved out of the way.

But the police in London seem to have things under control — though it’s not always easy. People whose vehicles are being blocked aren’t always so understanding.

The Just Stop Oil protestors recently organized several marches throughout the streets of London, the idea being to make their point by delaying traffic. Those marches went along a few bridges, including the London and Tower Bridges.

Just Stop Oil Protesters Stop Traffic in Bishopsgate

Their mission is to get Britain to stop all new oil and gas production, wearing orange vests and carrying orange banners that read “Just Stop Oil” to drive home their cause.

But again, the traffic demonstrations haven’t always gone over so well. While there’s been no extreme violence, there has been plenty of hostility. Police say one man was even arrested for getting physical for a protestor. Another slapped a phone out of one of the protestor’s hands.

Nearly every other time, police have been able to intervene before things get too out of control.

“The Met and City of London Police are aware of an incident in which a member of the public appears to have remonstrated with Just Stop Oil protesters this morning, 19 May, in the City of London, before the arrival of police,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told the BBC, via the New York Post.

“At this stage, we are not aware that any allegations have been made in regard to this matter.”

As for the protestors themselves, things have stayed peaceful, unless you count smashing cake into the wax model of King Charles III at the Madame Tussauds Museum. Other than that, it’s mostly been about disrupting traffic.

For the record, England reportedly has no plans to curtail its production of oil and gas.

Read More: Vegans Are Protesting at Grocery Stores By Blocking Dairy Sections