High School Student Receives $9 Million in Scholarship Offers from 125 Colleges

Dennis Barnes is setting records and in the best sort of way.

It’s true, as the high school senior from New Orleans has received $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 different colleges. That breaks the record set in 2019 by a Louisiana high schooler who received $8.7 million in scholarship offers.

In other words, Barnes is going to college for free, and he basically has his pick of where that will be.

Barnes attends International High School of New Orleans and has maintained a GPA of 4.98. He is also fluent in Spanish.

“I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers,” Barnes told WWL-TV.

He intends to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice. For the past two years, he’s been taking classes at Southern University, a historically black college in New Orleans. He said he will announce his college choice on May 2.

Barnes also offered advice for other students applying for college admission and scholarships.

“The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal,” he said.