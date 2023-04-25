Ken Potts, One of the Last Survivors of Pearl Harbor, Passes Away at 102

One of the last surviving members of the USS Arizona, which sank during Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. Ken Potts was 102.

He died peacefully at his home in Provo, Utah, the son of Potts’ crewmate and friend, Randy Stratton, told the Associated Press.

Stratton said Potts still had “all his marbles,” but had been struggling to get out of bed recently. He celebrated his 102nd birthday on April 15.

“But he knew that his body was kind of shutting down on him, and he was just hoping that he could get better but (it) turned out not,” Stratton said.

Potts is a native of Honey Bend, Illinois, and served in the Navy from 1939-45. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris.

Ken Potts

Ken Potts (U.S. Marine Corps)

He was working as a crane operator that was shuttling supplies to the Arizona when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened on the Hawaii island of Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941. He told the American Veterans Center in 2020 that a loudspeaker had ordered sailors to return to their boats.

“When I got back to Pearl Harbor, the whole harbor was afire,” he said. “The oil had leaked out and caught on fire and was burning.”

Potts and his fellow crewmates rescued some of their comrades by pulling them to safety on the Arizona. He said the event had a lasting impact on him.

“Even after I got out of the Navy, out in the open, and heard a siren, I’d shake,” he said.