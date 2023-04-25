Kieran Culkin Reveals Why Roman Roy’s Child From The ‘Succession’ Pilot Never Returned To The Show

In the first episode of the popular HBO show in 2018, Roman had a family with a wife and a child, but they are never seen again. Recently, when asked about what happened to Roman’s family, the 40 year old actor stated, “Not his kid. Not his wife, either.”

New Storylines

“It was in the pilot, and after it was picked up, it was his girlfriend, and she had a child,” he shared with Variety. “I’m wearing my real wedding band in the episode.”

Culkin, who has two children with his wife Jazz Charton – their daughter Kinsey Sioux, aged 3, and son Wilder Wolf, aged 2 – recalled his enthusiasm to portray a father in a movie.

“I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the [character] was like 7 or 8,” he said. “It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give [more] freedom to play with [my] character.”

Culkin said that the decision also gave producers the opportunity to explore Roman’s sexuality.

Endless Possibilities

“They had mentioned to me, even before we shot the pilot, about questioning what Roman’s sexuality is — and we don’t know what it is,” he recalled. “But it put something in my brain, and I was like, ‘Okay, but I’m married and have kids?'”

He continued: “They were toying with the idea that [the wife is] aware that you have sort of hangups sexually when it comes to monogamy, and might be more fluid, but we don’t know what that is yet.”

He mentioned the budding chemistry between his character and Gerri Kellman (played by J. Smith Cameron).

“I remember saying to my wife in season one, ‘I really hope something happens sort of sexually or romantically between those two, but I don’t know that it ever will,'” he said. “But we were sure trying.”

“I would flirt with J. in the most obnoxious way, just to f— around … but it never occurred to me that it would inform anything they wrote,” he continued.