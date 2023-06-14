In an incident that this 62-year-old is not likely to forget anytime soon, Mark Dicara defended his home from an intruder, or so he thought. The ‘intruder’ broke into Dicara’s house in Illinois late on April 10th startling the armed, sleeping man. It turns out that the whole break-in was just a bad dream. Unfortunately for Dicara however, the gunshot was not only in the dream.

Videos by Rare

In an effort to defend the home and defeat the dreamt-up attacker, Dicara pulled a real gun in his sleep, a .357 Magnum revolver, as reported by CBS. He then took down the intruder who, as Dicara quickly discovered, was his own leg.

Man Accidentally Shot Himself After Dreaming That Someone Broke Into His Home

What a horrible way to wake up from a deep sleep. Eventually, police arrived on the scene after hearing that a man had been shot at the Dicara residence. When the authorities reached the wounded man, they found that he was losing substantial amounts of blood rapidly.

Dicara was fitted with a tourniquet and sent to the hospital for further assistance. After investigating the home, the police found that the bullet was lodged inside the mattress of the bed and no evidence of any intruder was found.

To add to the disappointment of nailing himself in the leg, Mark has since been charged on multiple accounts for illegally possessing the revolver. Mark did not have any Firearm Owners Identification card and so was in violation of Illinois law. Then, of course, he was charged with the “reckless discharge” of the gun, bringing a whole new meaning to shooting yourself in the foot.

That’s not all though for poor ole Dicara, he had to post $150,000 bail to be released and is set to attend a hearing on June 29th. The guy can’t catch a break.