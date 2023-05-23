Man Calls 911 to Confess He’s Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City

A Utah man dialed 911 to tell authorities he had murdered his wife and her parents, remaining on the line until police arrived.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, said on his call that he had killed his wife Anastasia Stevens, 36, mother-in-law Becky Stevens, 61, and father-in-law Donald Stevens, 73, the Layton Police Department said in a release. Three of the four family dogs were also killed.

Layton is located about 30 minutes north of Salt Lake City.

Layton Police

Officers are on scene of a reported homicide on East Gentile St. Suspect is in custody. Media can stage at 1879 E Gentile but approach from the East. pic.twitter.com/dEcHSd79JH — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) May 19, 2023

“Jeremy Bailey and Anastasia lived at the residence where the incident occurred,” the release said. “Becky Stevens and Donald Stevens were Nevada residents who were visiting the address.”

KTVX reported that an affidavit revealed that Bailey initially said on the 911 call that “there will be a murder-suicide,” but then said the victims had been dead for 20 minutes before he even placed the call.

Bailey also posted a message on his wife’s Facebook page that read, “MASSACRE SUICIDE Jeremy Bailey JUST KILLED EVERYONE Becky Stevens Don Stevens AND 3 OF THE 4 DOGS 1832 EAST GENTILE STREET LAYTON.”

Earlier on the day of the incident, one of the victims reached out to a therapist and said there “may have a very real problem” and “it may be time for legal interference,” per KTVX. The victim then told the therapist that they could say nothing more because Bailey was in the house.

The victims all reportedly died as a result of gunshot wounds. That said, Layton Police public information officer Travis Lyman told KTSU that there is “some indication” of gunshot wounds, but the causes of death had not yet been determined.

Bailey was taken into custody without incident following his call to 911. Investigators have not revealed a motive.

“They were friendly. Gave me their names and said, ‘If you ever need anything, give me a call,'” a neighbor told KTSU of Bailey and his wife. “Seemed like ordinary people — neighborhood people.”

The neighbor added that he had heard police sirens early in the morning when he was outside in his shed. He said the sound of sirens is rare in the quiet city of Layton.

“[These things] happen in other neighborhoods, not yours — but it’s happened here, and we’re sad about it,” the neighbor said, via KTSU.

Layton is a city of about 86,000 people and is named after Christopher Layton, a Mormon leader and settler.

