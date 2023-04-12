Massive Wildfire Engulfs Thousands of Acres in New Jersey

Nearly 200 homes and businesses were evacuated from Lakehurst and Manchester in Ocean County, New Jersey, as a raging wildfire continues to burn through the area.

The fire is located about 50 miles east of Philadelphia and some flames have been as high as 200 feet, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

It has not yet been determined how the fire started.

Wildfire Spreads

BREAKING: Flames 200 feet high as New Jersey Forest Fire continues to spread in wind. Video just shot in Lakehurst ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/4spQmYT6hE — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 12, 2023

Already, it has burned more than 2,500 acres or four square miles. Officials said firefighters were only able to contain 10 percent for the first few hours, though that number is up to 50 percent now, per Fox29.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result, and everyone who was evacuated has been able to return to their homes, officials said.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Manchester Township – Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire@njdepforestfire and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department is in unified command battling a wildfire in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property on along Route 539 and Horicon Ave. pic.twitter.com/TDuMFSMWux — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 12, 2023

“The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has made substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property which has reached 3,859 acres in size and is 50% contained,” the organization said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.