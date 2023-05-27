Neon Colors Safest When It Comes to Kids Swimsuits, Study Says

Summer is almost officially here, which means kids, bathing suits and swimming pools, or maybe even lakes.

So what’s the best type of swimsuit to keep your kid safe?

Well, according to one study, the winner is anything neon — preferably pink, yellow or orange. Meanwhile, blue, black and white suits are considered bad.

Alive Solutions is a company that studies things such as children’s safety in pools and recently came up with the best colors for suits when it comes to keeping kids from drowning, as relayed by Jeff Rosen of KOCO News5.

The study revealed that bright and contrasting colors are best when it comes to swimming in pools when the surface or bottom of the pool is both a lighter shade and a darker shade. That’s because brighter, neon colors will stand out.

White or light blue suits are the absolute worst to wear, and darker colors such as black or navy blue aren’t far behind, the study said. Light blue is also a no-go, given that many surfaces of the pool are that exact color.

Whites can be mistaken for the reflection of a cloud and darks for dirt or leaves. Along with that, grays can be confused for shadows or other debris.

The same is true when kids are swimming in lakes, the study said. Whites can be mistaken for a ray of light in darker waters. Neon yellow, neon orange and neon green are considered the best colors for a lake.

Along with that, Alive Solutions said that smaller, dark patterns are OK, as long as the suit is some shade of neon — though again, you probably want to avoid a suit that is mainly black or any shade of blue, neon or otherwise.

