New York Public Schools’ Ban on Native American Mascots Sparks Controversy

The Albany Board of Regents has officially voted to ban the use of Native American-themed nicknames from New York public schools, sparking debate and controversy for the nearly 60 school districts impacted.

Some of those upset include members of the state’s Native Americans, who have said several of the nicknames celebrate their heritage and should not be outlawed.

Nonetheless, nicknames such as Braves, Chiefs, Redmen and Warriors must be dropped by the end of the 2024-25 school year. Otherwise, the schools that use them may be at risk of no longer receiving state funding, per the New York Post.

The Albany Boards of Regents said the ultimatum was put in place to “phase out Native American-related nicknames as part of a politically correct national effort to scrub racially insensitive imagery from sports teams.”

Regent Kathleen Cashin told the Post she supports the vote and final decision.

“Our desire is to elevate people, not diminish them,” she said. “We want to elevate all people.”

Some parents and alumni of the impacted schools have been outspoken in their opposition, as have again, some Native Americans throughout New York.

“We shouldn’t be erasing history, we should be learning from it,” one parent told the New York Times. “I know I am in the vast majority when I say we want to keep our Warrior name and should be allowed to do so. I will forever be a Mohonasen Warrior.”

While the decision has sparked controversy, most of the schools involved are expected to comply, though many will likely hold on to their current nicknames through at least 2025.

