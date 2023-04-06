PETA Criticizes Starbucks at LeBron James’ Center for Dairy Practices, Calling for Change

The LeBron James Foundation officially opened House Three Thirty in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, last week — and already it has come under fire.

More specifically, PETA wants the Starbucks at the center to stop charging more for non-dairy milk. This was revealed in a letter from PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange to James himself.

Lange suggested that the Starbucks “perpetuates dietary racism through its vegan milk upcharge.”

Dietary racism? That’s a new one.

Anyway, the letter also told James that the Starbucks could “score big” by making the simple change.

“This policy unjustly penalizes millions of lactose intolerant Americans, particularly people of color, since around 80% of Black and Indigenous Americans and more than 90% of Asian Americans are affected,” the letter read. “We believe that no one should be punished for wanting to make a more compassionate and environmentally conscious choice. That’s why I’m urging you to make a game-changing play by insisting that the Starbucks store at House Three Thirty be the chain’s first dairy-free location.”

It went on to say that being dairy-free would set the foundation’s Starbucks apart from the rest.

“The first dairy-free Starbucks location at House Three Thirty would set a precedent for socially responsible business practices and create ripple effects that would affect society in a positive way for generations to come,” the letter read. “I hope you’ll consider my request. We could team up to make a positive change for animal welfare, the environment, and those who suffer from lactose intolerance.”

James nor his foundation have responded, and it’s highly doubtful they will. The Starbucks at House Thirty Three just opened and it likely isn’t going to change its policy. Vegan options are available, and if you want them at Starbucks, you just have to pay a little more. If you don’t want to pay more, you can always buy your own creamer and pour it in, or choose another coffee shop.

That’s really what this is likely to boil down to.