Prison Standoff Lasting 6 Hours Between Inmates and Staff Results in $200K in Damages

A standoff between guards and inmates at a Massachusetts prison lasted six hours and resulted in about $200,000 in damages, authorities said.

Photos released by police showed the major destruction caused by prisoners, with hallways and rooms in ruins at two housing units at the Bristol County House of Correction, located in North Dartmouth, about 60 miles south of Boston.

Apparently, inmates were scheduled to be moved to allow for construction at the jailhouse when the standoff took place, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said, via the New York Post.

“They did not want to move to a different housing unit,” Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jonathan Darling told Fox News. “We stressed that nothing would change.

“They would still have the same recreation time, still have the same visitation schedule, but they did not want to move, thus the standoff.”

More than 130 officers were called in to help end the standoff after the prisoners had reportedly made makeshift weapons that included knives and hammers. While awaiting for other officers to arrive, the prison staff tried to negotiate with the inmates, who grew increasingly violent.

No one was injured when all was said and done, and those involved were moved to new cells or prisons in other counties, authorities said.

“The next steps are 1) documenting all the broken items and damage and bringing charges against the inmates; and 2) having our facilities team start planning repairs,” the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook

Darling added that the jail was aiming to add toilets to the cells so it could place locks on the doors. It’s illegal in Massachusetts to have locked cells without the proper facilities.

“The Sheriff responded to each of their demands in writing, saying that most of what they wanted were changes he campaigned on and was going to institute, such as more programs,” Darling said. “When the inmates received his written response, they tore it up and threw it out the window.”

As for the length of the standoff, Darling stressed if it took that long for a peaceful resolution, then authorities would wait it out. So it was mostly by design.

“The top priority was to make sure every officer went home to their families that night, and if that means waiting 6 hours, so be it,” it added.