Roof Collapse at Off-Campus Party Near Ohio State University Injures 14 Due to Overloading

Fourteen people were injured when a roof that was said to be “overloaded” collapsed during an off-campus house party near the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, as relayed by People and multiple other outlets.

“When we arrived, the front porch roof of the house was on top of the front porch,” Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told People. “People were working hard to get people away from the scene.”

“I was told there was one person underneath the roof, who was removed before Fire got there with help from police and other students at the scene.”

Thankfully, none of those involved suffered life-threatening injuries, Martin added.

While it’s hard to tell exactly how many students were on the roof, Martin told WBNS TV at least 15 were there at the time of the collapse. It could have had up to 45, he added.

“[Roofs are] rated for weight and probable snow accumulation in central Ohio, but not for people,” Martin explained. “With the weight that it’s rated for, it will hold one or two people putting shingles on it or doing a job, but it’s not going to hold 45 people.”

Not everyone injured required a visit to the hospital. Some were tended to on the property where the collapse took place.

“We would bring injured students to the backyard and the most serious were sent to a series of local hospitals so we didn’t overwhelm any one hospital,” Martin said.

Neighbor and Ohio State student Mike Scott told NBC 4 he was in a hammock when he heard a loud noise. Turns out, it was the roof collapsing.

“I was facing that direction and then all of a sudden I just heard this massive crash, the music cut with it, and then I look over and the roof has collapsed and this big column of bricks that were holding it up fell into the yard,” Scott said.

“I was kind of afraid to go over there I wasn’t sure what else could fall, how much was sturdy over there and what wasn’t. So, I just observed from afar.”

Scott added that it’s not uncommon for students to hang out and party on roofs. He added, though, that this particular rooftop gathering seemed larger than usual.

