San Diego, Of All Places, Experienced Not One Clear Day in May

They say it never rains in Southern California. Heck, there was even once a song about it.

But in May, the area didn’t see a ray of sunshine, either.

No, seriously.

According to the National Weather Service and relayed by NBC 7, San Diego did not have a single fully clear day in the month of May.

In the of chance, there was a “clear” day, well, there was still some cloud cover, the NWS relayed. More than that, San Diego went 10 days last month without any sort of sunshine at all.

That’s hard to do, even in places like smoggy Chicago. In fact, you had to go to Alaska to find less sunshine in May.

“It Never Rains In Southern California”

“The only place with more cloud cover was a remote city in Alaska but the 5,000 residents and natives of Utqiagvik may be more accustomed to sunless days. This year, their first glimpse of sunshine came 65 days into the new year,” NBC 7 reported.

Along with that, one reason for the cloud cover in San Diego has been attributed to an “active winter season,” another phrase you don’t often hear associated with that part of the country.

Not surprisingly, San Diego’s temperatures in May have been about 2.3 degrees cooler than their 30-year average, per NBC 7.

“May and June, these are the months in San Diego County where we typically see the most marine layer and the least amount of sun, so that’s what you’re looking here, percent of sunshine is going to be the lowest on average for the months of May and June,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

